Fort Macleod residents followed the Way of the Cross on Good Friday

Christians in Fort Macleod took a symbolic walk in their saviour’s footsteps on Good Friday.

Close to 50 40 people from several Fort Macleod churches turned out for the annual Way of the Cross procession.

With people taking turns carrying the large wooden cross, the procession moved through the Stations of the Cross that marked key events on Christ’s journey to crucifixion and his resurrection.

“The journey we are about to make is a special one,” Evelyn McTrowe told the people gathered on the steps of Holy Cross Church at the start of the Way of the Cross. “It is a journey that has already been made for us by Jesus.”

“However, this is not simply a journey that Jesus made, but rather a journey that we all continue to make each day of our lives,” McTrowe added. “Every step, every stumble and every victory that we experience each day has already been experienced by Jesus himself.”

The Way of the Cross benefitted from a mild Good Friday, with the temperature hovering around 10 Celsius under an overcast sky, with a slight wind.

Before the walk began, McTrowe said people daily walk the steps that lead to Christ’s death on the cross death because they face little deaths each day.

“But even more, together with Jesus, we will rejoice in the resurrection that follows these deaths because the cross is not a sign of defeat,”McTrowe said. “It is a sign of victory.”

The procession moved north from Holy Cross Church on Third Avenue to 27th Street.

The Way of the Cross then turned west, circling the Fort Macleod Fire Hall and passing back of The Fort — Museum of the North West Mounted Police.

Along the way people sang, prayed and listened to readings at each of the Stations of the Cross that marked events on Jesus’ walk to Calvary.

The procession made its way back to the church.

“My Lord, you are risen indeed, and the power of your resurrection fills all of creation,” participants said at the 15th and final Station of the Cross. “Your healing power is upon me, and your protection and grace fills me at all times.”

“Let me be constantly aware that I live in the time of the risen Christ, and that you are indeed coming again.”

Participants in the Way of the Cross procession then gathered at Holy Cross Hall for refreshments.