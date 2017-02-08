Fort Macleod responds to Winter Walk Day challenge

Fort Macleod put its best foot forward Wednesday for Winter Walk Day.

Seven hundred and 74 people walked and then recorded their minutes with Family and Community Support Services director Angie O’Connor.

Those 777 walkers logged 34,839 minutes, compared to the 11,408

minutes logged by 410 Fort Macleod residents last year.

“That’s an incredible difference,” O’Connor said.

Winter Walk Day is a provincial initiative led by Safe Healthy Active People Everywhere (SHAPE) to

promote fitness in Alberta.

Held the first Wednesday of February every year, Winter Walk Day promotes the health benefits of walking.

Fort Macleod was involved in a friendly Winter Walk Day challenge with the Town of Drumheller.

Drumheller won the challenge with 1,178 participants who recorded 35,126 minutes of movement.

Since Drumheller had the most participants, O’Connor will have to drape herself in a Canadian flag and buy and hand out 150 Timbits from Tim Hortons.

And since Drumheller recorded the most minutes walked, O’Connor will have to drape herself in a Canadian flag and sing O Canada at the Town Office.

“We were trying to put a bit of a Canada 150 spin on our winter walk,” O’Connor said, referring to the anniversary of the confederation of Canada. “That’s why I told people, ‘Get moving. You don’t want to see me. I’m entertaining but it’s bad entertainment’.”

Fort Macleod responded to the challenge, with students and staff at both W.A. Day and F.P. Walshe schools recording their minutes.

“The schools always get behind it, which is really nice,” O’Connor said.

Also supporting Winter Walk Day were patients and staff at Extendicare, Kids First Family Centre, Hand In Hand Out of School Care, day homes, Third Wave Fitness members, the adult walking group at the community hall, and the ladies walking group.

“The weather did make a difference,” O’Connor said. “It was a little bit cool but last year was really bitter.”

People in Fort Macleod are also growing familiar with Winter Walk Day and are anticipating the event.

“A lot of people in Macleod too are eager to help out,” O’Connor added. “People are keen to jump in and do it.”