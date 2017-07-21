Fort Macleod Royals head to American Legion district playoffs

Fort Macleod Royals are the seventh seed heading into this weekend’s Montana American Legion North District playoff tournament.
The Royals placed seventh in the eight-team league with eight wins and 20 losses.
That record earned the Royals an opening round match-up Thursday, July 20 against the second-ranked Lewistown Redbirds (20-8).
In other first round match-ups Medicine Hat Knights (18-10) take on Great Falls Chargers (10-18), Vauxhall Spurs (22-5) play Tri-County Cardinals (4-24) and Lethbridge Miners (14-13) battle Havre North Stars (16-12).
The winners of those Thursday games advance on the tournament’s A side.
The losers of the first round game move to the B side of the double knockout tournament.
The championship game is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23.
Redbirds 11 Royals 1
Lewiston Redbirds made short work of the Royals in the first game of their July 11 doubleheader at Nolan Yard in Lethbridge.
The Redbirds sailed past the Royals 11-1 in the first game of the twin bill.
Royals 5 Redbirds 4
In the second game of the day the Royals built an early lead and held off a late Redbirds rally for a 5-4 win.
Royals 8 Cardinals 3
The Royals opened their doubleheader Friday against Tri-County Cardinals with an 8-3 win in the first game.
Tyson Goodreau earned the win on the mound for the Royals.
Cardinals 11 Royals 6
In the second game of the afternoon, the Cardinals crowned the Royals 11-6.
Spencer Dorge was the losing pitcher.
Royals 4 Chargers 3
The Royals edged the Chargers 4-3 in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday at Westwinds Stadium.
Beau Walter earned the win pitching for the Royals.
Chargers 15 Royals 8
Great Falls rallied to win the second game of the doubleheader 15-8.
Gunnar Gibb was tagged with the loss.
Following are the regular season standings for the Montana American Legion North District.
|Team
|W
|L
|Vauxhall
|22
|5
|Lewistown
|20
|8
|Medicine Hat
|18
|10
|Havre
|16
|12
|Lethbridge
|14
|13
|Great Falls
|10
|18
|Fort Macleod
|8
|20
|Tri-County
|4
|24