Fort Macleod Royals head to American Legion district playoffs

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on July 21 2017

Ty Schaffer

Ty Schaffer pounds out a hit.

peter zmurchyk

Royals first baseman Peter Zmurchyk applies the tag to a Tri-County Cardinal in a pick-off attempt Friday.

kyle davies

Kyle Davies of the Royals is congratulated by teammates after scoring in Friday’s first game against Tri-County Cardinals.

Fort Macleod Royals are the seventh seed heading into this weekend’s Montana American Legion North District playoff tournament.
The Royals placed seventh in the eight-team league with eight wins and 20 losses.
That record earned the Royals an opening round match-up Thursday, July 20 against the second-ranked Lewistown Redbirds (20-8).
In other first round match-ups Medicine Hat Knights (18-10) take on Great Falls Chargers (10-18), Vauxhall Spurs (22-5) play Tri-County Cardinals (4-24) and Lethbridge Miners (14-13) battle Havre North Stars (16-12).
The winners of those Thursday games advance on the tournament’s A side.
The losers of the first round game move to the B side of the double knockout tournament.
The championship game is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23.
Redbirds 11 Royals 1
Lewiston Redbirds made short work of the Royals in the first game of their July 11 doubleheader at Nolan Yard in Lethbridge.
The Redbirds sailed past the Royals 11-1 in the first game of the twin bill.
Royals 5 Redbirds 4
In the second game of the day the Royals built an early lead and held off a late Redbirds rally for a 5-4 win.
Royals 8 Cardinals 3
The Royals opened their doubleheader Friday against Tri-County Cardinals with an 8-3 win in the first game.
Tyson Goodreau earned the win on the mound for the Royals.
Cardinals 11 Royals 6
In the second game of the afternoon, the Cardinals crowned the Royals 11-6.
Spencer Dorge was the losing pitcher.
Royals 4 Chargers 3
The Royals edged the Chargers 4-3 in the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday at Westwinds Stadium.
Beau Walter earned the win pitching for the Royals.
Chargers 15 Royals 8
Great Falls rallied to win the second game of the doubleheader 15-8.
Gunnar Gibb was tagged with the loss.
Following are the regular season standings for the Montana American Legion North District.

Team W L
Vauxhall 22 5
Lewistown 20 8
Medicine Hat 18 10
Havre 16 12
Lethbridge 14 13
Great Falls 10 18
Fort Macleod 8 20
Tri-County 4 24
