Fort Macleod seed exchange set for April 29

Frank McTighe, MACLEOD GAZETTE EDITOR | Posted on April 19 2017

People with an interest in gardening will gather in Fort Macleod at the end of the month.
The fourth annual seed exchange is 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday, April 29 at Urban Core.
“It’s for people who are experienced at gardening, or who want to learn more,” said Ronda Reach of the Fort Macleod Community Health Champions group, which is hosting the event.
In addition to seeds and plants available free of charge, there will be activities for children and presentations and displays related to gardening.
Members of the Fort Macleod Community Garden will be on hand to provide advice.
People will bring plants, perennials, raspberry bushes, shrubs and seeds to share with others, free of charge.
“It’s an exchange,” Reach said. “It’s an exchange of information, ideas, seeds and plants.”
The event has proven popular in each of its first three years.
“Gardeners get really excited about seeds and dirt and sharing, and just even talking to other gardeners about it,” Reach said.
Gardeners like to experiment, Reach added, and the exchange is a way to do that with some new seeds, and experienced advice from other gardeners.
The seed exchange is a good place for anyone thinking about starting a garden or expanding their existing one.

