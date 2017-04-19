Fort Macleod talent auditions for big show

A fund-raiser in support of a new school gymnasium is shaping up to be a sparkling showcase of artistic talent.

The Fort Macleod Community Initiatives Association received 40 auditions for the inaugural Fort Macleod’s Got Talent event on Saturday, May 13.

“We were excited about the variety of talent and covering all ages,” Ashley Nelson of the community initiatives group said.

Proceeds from Fort Macleod’s Got Talent will go toward the new gymnasium at W.A. Day school.

The fund-raiser in support of the new gymnasium at W.A. Day school draws its inspiration in part from the popular TV show America’s Got Talent.

The winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges, including singer-songwriters John Wort Hannam, Lesley Schatz and Trevor Panzcak and Carole Roberts, who served five years as executive director of the Lethbridge Kiwanis Festival.

There is competition in five age categories for cash prizes.

Nelson said many singers auditioned, including soloists, duets and a men’s group.

They performed pop, country, oldies, musical theatre and a hand drum song.

“Some of the singers will be playing guitar, ukulele or piano while they sing,” Nelson added.

Fort Macleod’s Got Talent also had dancers audition, performing tap, lyrical, contemporary, clogging, ballet, hoop dancing and a Blackfoot dance.

“We have a few instrumental solos,” Nelson added, listing violin, bass guitar, fiddle and marimba.

Slam poets have even entered the competition.

“It will be quite the show,” Nelson said.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the winner in each of the seven years and under, eight to 10 years and 11 to 13 years categories.

The winner of the 14-17 years category will receive a $250 cash prize, and the winner in the 18 years and over category will receive $500.

The competition is open to people who live in Fort Macleod and within Livingstone Range School Division boundaries in the MD of Willow Creek.

The finalists in the three youngest age categories will perform in a matinee on May 13, with the two older groups featured in an evening show.