Fort Macleod’s Got Talent fund-raiser planned

Fort Macleod’s got talent.

And to prove it, a talent show fund-raiser will be held this spring.

Fort Macleod Community Initiatives Association will host the inaugural Fort Macleod’s Got Talent on Saturday, May 13 in the new gymnasium at W.A. Day school.

“We know the talent is out there,” Ashley Nelson of the organizing committee said. “This is a good opportunity for people to come out and display it.”

The fund-raiser in support of the new gymnasium at W.A. Day school draws its inspiration in part from the popular TV show America’s Got Talent in which artists perform in front of a panel of judges.

Fort Macleod’s Got Talent is also inspired by stand-alone events in which area residents perform.

The association embraced the idea of a community-wide talent show in support of the gymnasium fund-raising project.

“It will be nice to be able to showcase the whole community,” Ashley Nelson of the organizing committee said.

Fort Macleod’s Got Talent is open to performances of all kinds, from singing to dancing, from juggling to the spoken word, and from magic to comedy.

“We’re open to anything,” Nelson said. “Whatever their talent is, just like America’s Got Talent.”

The only restriction is performances must be family-friendly.

There is competition in five age categories for cash prizes.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the winner in each of the seven years and under, eight to 10 years and 11 to 13 years categories.

The winner of the 14-17 years category will receive a $250 cash prize, and the winner in the 18 years and over category will receive $500.

The winners will be chosen by a panel of celebrity judges, including Juno Award nominee John Wort Hannam.

“We’re not going to have a Simon Colwell,” Nelson said with a laugh of the America’s Got Talent judge who is often harshly critical. “It’s just going to be a fun and encouraging show.”

There is a possibility the audience will also be able to vote on their favourite performers.

The competition is open to people who live in Fort Macleod and within Livingstone Range School Division boundaries in the MD of Willow Creek.

Auditions for Fort Macleod’s Got Talent are April 6-7.

To book an audition, contact Ashley Nelson at 403-359-4024. There is a $5 fee to audition.

The finalists in the three youngest age categories will perform in a matinee on May 13, with the two older groups featured in an evening show.

An added feature of Fort Macleod’s Got Talent is an art contest for students aged 18 years and under.

A cash prize of $100 will be awarded to the artist whose submission draws the highest bid in a silent auction.

On-line bidding on the art will begin in advance of the talent show.

Artists can submit a photo of their work to macleodgottalent@gmail.com until 5 p.m. April 8.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the event, or make a donation, can contact Ashley Nelson at 403-359-4024.