Fort Museum receives provincial grant

A provincial grant will ensure some needed improvements are made this summer at The Fort — Museum of the North West Mounted Police.

Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier delivered a $21,484 Community Facility Enhancement Program grant to the museum in Fort Macleod.

“It’s always nice to see where taxpayers’ money is going,” said Stier, who also delivered cheques to Claresholm and Pincher Creek on Friday. “It’s always very worthwhile, and the input from the local community provides the direction as to how the money is spent.”

“It’s good to see it being put to good use.”

The grant will fund installation of a new sprinkler system for fire suppression in the museum.

The money will also pay for improved ventilation — particularly cooling air — in the Rotary Theatre at the Fort Museum.

The grant will also pay for treatment of rotten wooden logs in the Haultain Law Office, as well as the installation of a drainage system to prevent future rot.

In addition to the pleasure of being the bearer of good news, Stier also appreciates the chance to reconnect with local organizations and residents.

“This has reconnected me with a lot of places that I don’t get a chance to come to as often as I wish I could,” Stier said.