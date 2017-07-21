Fort Museum to host event honoring history of RCMP

The Fort — Museum of the North West Mounted Police will host Scarlet through the Ages, an event organized by the Fort Macleod detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in partnership with the Fort Macleod Historical Association.

This gala is meant to recognize the significance that both Fort Macleod and the RCMP have had on the road to Canada’s 150th anniversary.

Scarlet through the Ages will celebrate the history of Canada’s national police force, from its inception as the North West Mounted Police to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

For the night of Aug. 19 only, guests will be privy to a special performance of the Musical Ride, Fort Macleod’s first Sunset Ceremony led by the NWMP Commemorative Association, and a live band.

In addition to these performances, guests will have their choice of roast beef and/or a buffalo stew for dinner.

To contribute to the historical theme of the event, guests are encouraged to wear Victorian/Edwardian clothing.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Tickets can be purchased at the RCMP detachment in Fort Macleod or at the Fort Museum.

Inquiries about the event can be made at the Fort Museum or the RCMP detachment.