Full day of events Saturday in Fort Macleod

The stars have aligned to make Saturday, June 17 a big day in Fort Macleod.

Saturday is marked by a fund-raising walk and bike ride, antique sale, vintage car show, high school graduation and Canada 150 concert.

The fun gets under way at 8 a.m. Saturday at Hilltop Dairy north of Fort Macleod on Highway 811.

Cyclists will take part in the 50-kilometre and 80-kilometre “Hope With Every Pedal” rides in support of the A-T Children’s Project.

The A-T Children’s Project funds research into treatment and a cure for the rare genetic disease ataxia-telangiectasia.

The cyclists will travel to Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump in their fund-raising effort.

The annual five-kilometre A-T Walk for a Cure gets under way at 11 a.m. at Hilltop Dairy.

Following a walk into the countryside, participants return to Hilltop Dairy for a post-walk party that features a silent auction, pony rides, children’s play area, petting zoo, bounce houses and barbecue.

For information, contact Conrad or Rhonda Van Hierden at 403-634-2625 or conradvh@telus.net.

Show ‘n’ shine

At 10 a.m. vintage and custom automobiles and motorcycles will start lining up on Fort Macleod’s historic Main Street.

The Fort Macleod Checkmates are organizing the show ‘n’ shine, with more than 100 vehicles expected to take part.

Vehicles that register will be eligible for prizes.

Contact Wayne at 587-220-1596 or Bill at 403-715-2204 for information.

Antique show and sale

The Fort Macleod and District Chamber of Commerce has organized its 16th annual antique sale and show at the arena.

Antique dealers from across Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia will fill the Fort Macleod and District Sports Centre.

The sale and show attracts dealers with a wide variety of goods, ranging from furniture to comic books, and from glassware to military items.

The sale and show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 18.

F.P. Walshe school

The Class of 2017 will cross the stage Saturday at F.P. Walshe school in a cap and gown ceremony that gets under way at 11 a.m.

About 40 students will take part in a program that includes a valedictory address, songs, principal’s message and presentation of diplomas.

The grad supper is Friday night at the school.

Canada 150

The scene shifts to the Empress Theatre on Saturday night when the Claresholm Community Singers take the stage at 7 p.m.

“This is My Home, O Canada” is the theme of the concert showcasing music written or composed by Canadians.

The concert is part of the celebration of Canada’s 150th year.