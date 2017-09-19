Fund-raiser planned Friday at Windy Rafters Barn Dance for local family

The Grand Ol’ Opry returns Friday, Sept. 22 to Windy Rafters Barn Dance to support a local family.

Admission is free to the show but donations will be accepted for a young Monarch family dealing with financial struggles caused by the main bread-winner having cancer.

Monty Orr of Windy Rafters said the family is appreciative of the support but has asked to remain anonymous.

There is a pot luck supper planned for 6 p.m., followed by musical performances at 7 p.m.

People are invited to attend supper, the performances, or both.

Vocal and guitar performances will feature Ray Watmough, Jill Melody, Vic Burton and Claude Blaquiere.

For information or to contribute to the fund-raiser contact Monty Orr at 403-553-2130, 403-315-0653 or montyeorr@gmail.com.