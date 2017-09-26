Gordon Elgin bequeaths $50,000 to Fort Macleod

A long-time community supporter continues to help Fort Macleod more than a year after his death.

Gordon Elgin bequeathed $50,000 from his estate to support projects in Fort Macleod, including the Santa Claus Parade.

Fort Macleod council learned about the bequest at its Sept. 11 meeting.

Chief administrative officer Sue Keenan told council that Elgin gifted $50,000 to the Town of Fort Macleod, with $25,000 dedicated to the annual Santa Claus Parade.

“We‘re very excited about it,” Keenan said.

The money will be paid out in five annual installments of $5,000.

Elgin also dedicated $8,700 for a new score clock at the Fort Macleod and District Sports Centre.

The score clock will carry Elgin’s name to reconize the donation.

Another $7,600 was designated for playground improvements at Fort Macleod Volunteer Park, where Westwinds Stadium and the slowpitch diamonds are located.

The remainder of the money will be used to buy two new benches, with sponsorship plaques, at Centennial Park.

Elgin made other, separate, bequests to F.P. Walshe school’s scholarship fund, and The Fort — Museum of the North West Mounted Police.

Gordon M. Elgin was born on June 2, 1925 at the family ranch on Olson Creek, west of Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump and spent the next 73 years of his life on the ranch.

Elgin retired to Fort Macleod in 1998 and lived across the street from the United Church for the next almost 18 years.

Elgin suffered a major stroke on April 18, 2016, and died at Chinook Regional Hospital on April 24, 2016, at the age of 90 years.