Granum throwing Canada Day party

WENDY KENNEDY – GAZETTE CONTRIBUTOR

Canada Day 150 will be celebrated in grand style in Granum this year.

A coalition of three organizations in town are spearheading this event along with numerous other volunteers.

The day will begin with a pancake breakfast at the Drop-In Centre, then the traditional parade will be touring the town at 11 a.m.

Parade participation is invited from businesses, horseback riders, kids on bikes, antique or special vehicles and especially old farm equipment and anything else you could imagine.

Sadly, the annual car show will not take place in Granum this year, but there will be a display of antique farm equipment and vehicles scattered within Granview Park.

The afternoon will be filled with new and old styles of entertainment.

Wander through history at the museum, antique farm equipment and car display, working displays from the past: saddle making, branding, sheep shearing, and a farrier.

Visit the vendor’s market and the farmer’s market.

Take a ride on a carriage from the Remington Carriage museum.

Grab lunch at the concession put on by the Friends of the library.

There are activities for the young: sand castle building on the beach, three-legged and potato sack races, water balloon basketball, Frisbee tic-tac-toe, and water fights, and glitter tattoos.

And for the young at heart, cheer on the rubber ducks as they float across the pond or put a couple of bucks on a chance at winning a 50/50 draw.

A little more adventurous? Throw some balls in the attempt at drenching someone in the dunk tank, play a round of scrub baseball, or attempt to drag a group through the mud in a game of tug-of-war.

As well, the golf course will be open until 3 p.m.

The afternoon will finish with the cutting of the traditional cake and an exciting family magic show by Chris Cool.

The golf club opens their beer garden at 4 p.m. for a chance to slow down and cool down.

Then at dark, the grand finale will be the largest fireworks display that Granum has put on in years, thanks to generous support from the surrounding community.

Come join us! Happy birthday, Canada!

For more information please visit www.granum.community/events/CanadaDay.