Greidanus, Louis

Gone to be with His Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, Louis Greidanus, at the age of 89 years.

Louis is lovingly remembered by his five children, Ken (Verna) Greidanus, Margriet (Ken) Edwards, Gerrit Greidanus, Joanne (Lawrence) Brooks and Doug (Sonya, deceased) Greidanus; 12 grandchildren, Angela (Scott) Van’t Land, Erin (Jonathan) Norton, Bethany (Jim) Vreugdenhil, Krista Greidanus, Heather (Scott) Osadchuk, Christina Brooks, Alex Brooks, Patrick Brooks, Louis Greidanus Jr., Adriana Greidanus, Paul (Bekah) Greidanus, and Mark Greidanus; 14 great grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Gerda Greidanus, Sippie Williamson and Jennie Williamson; four brothers, Piet (Hillie) Hendrik, Sid (Rena) and Jan (Froukje); and sisters, Froukje Terpstra, Jikke Bootsma and Sippie (Auke) Spijksma.

Besides his wife of 37 years, Wilhelmina (Sept. 9, 1988), Louis was predeceased by his grandson, Jarrod Hill; daughter-in-law, Sonya (nee Houweling) Greidanus; parents, Tjerk and Grietje (Leyendekker) Greidanus; brothers, Ate (Sippie), Gerben (Fokje) and Norman Greidanus; his brother and sister who passed away in infancy; as well as sisters, Anna (Ted) Hofstee, Cory (Eerde) de Jong and Janke (Jan) Nauta.

Louis also was predeceased by brothers-in-law Tjerk Terpstra, Hans Bootsma, William (Bertha), Evert, Ralph, Arend (Maria) and Gerrit Williamson; and in-laws Rita (Chris) Deurloo, Catherine (Fred) Williams and Joan (Bert) Hildebrand.

Louis was born in Tzum, Friesland, The Netherlands on Jan. 26, 1928, one of 16 children. In April of 1948, Louis immigrated to Granum and began work on the Williamson farm where he met his future wife Wilhelmina Williamson. They were married on March 27, 1951.

In 1956 Louis and Wilhelmina purchased a farm east of Granum where Louis lived for the rest of his life working as a farmer and beekeeper.

His life was one of gratitude and contentment for what he had been blessed with by His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ; Christian parents, Christian home, a faithful Christian wife, eternal life.

A visitation was held at Cornerstone Funeral Home, 2800 Mayor Magrath Drive S., Lethbridge, on Monday, March 6, 2017, from 6:30-8 p.m.

A private family burial will be held at the Granum Christian Reformed Cemetery.

A funeral service tookplace at the Trinity Reformed Church, 1100 40th Ave. N., Lethbridge, on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Thomas G. Albaugh officiating.

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Louis, donations may be made to Rehoboth Christian Ministries, AB-512, Coaldale, T1M 1N1.

To send a condolence, please visit www.cornerstonefuneralhome.com.