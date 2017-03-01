Griffiths, Murray Wayne

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Murray Wayne Griffiths on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Murray, who was born Nov. 23, 1950, is lovingly remembered by his beloved wife Renee Griffiths; his parents Donald and Carla Griffiths; his daughters Pam Baron (Dean Stewart) and daughter Jacquie Griffiths, son Casey Griffiths (Wendy Hindley); stepdaughter Jacquelyn (Brad) Cornish; stepson Ross Plourde; stepdaughter Julia Plourde; grandchildren Shayna (Matt), Bryan (Kenzie), Garrick, Gavin, Tyrell, Austin, Koehn, Everett, Grady, Gracelyn, Birkley and Tatum; and his mother-in-law, Pauline Harris.

Murray is also survived by his brothers Ken (Vivian), Blaine (Bonnie) and Tom (Brenda); sisters-in-law Michelle (Murray) Sopher, Bobbi (Jim) Fridfinnson and Colette (Larry) Oxford; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and relatives.

Murray was predeceased by his father-in-law Gordon Harris.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so at a visitation on Monday, March 27, 2017, at 7 p.m. at the Ponoka Funeral Home.

A celebration of Murray’s life will be held at the Stagecoach Saloon (Ponoka Stampede Grounds) at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. “Groceries” will be served following the service.

Memorial donations are gratefully accepted to the Ponoka and District Health Foundation (Palliative Care) or Big Brothers/Big Sisters Ponoka.

