Hart, Kennan Austin

Kennan Austin Hart of Fort Macleod, beloved husband of Merna Rae Blackmore Hart, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Besides his dear wife Merna, Ken is survived by his children, Ken Jr., Jim (Heather), Rick (Wendy), Lori (Tony) and Ryan (Crystal). Ken was predeceased by his daughter Joanne in December 1984, grandson Derek James Hart and great granddaughter Olivia Pierson.

Ken is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

Ken was born in Macleod on May 10, 1930, the third of four children born to Henry Rueben Hart and Mary (Hetherington) Hart. He is survived by his brother Robert W. Hart and his sister, Mavis Tuttle, and was predeceased by his sister, Edith Atkinson.

Ken and Merna were married on Sept. 24, 1952, and until his recent illness he had lived happily in Fort Macleod the entire time.

Even as late as last year, Ken said he could not decide what he wanted to be when he grew up, however he did work as a welding instructor at the Lethbridge Community College for 26 years.

Ken had many talents which he willingly shared with others. This proved to be a blessing not only to him personally but to many in his family and community.

Ken enjoyed most sports, whether it be as a participant, a coach, or a spectator. He loved to fish and hunt and did so well into his eighties. While fishing, he had a knack for catching his limit while those around him never got a bite.

Music was his passion and he loved to entertain. Early in life he was a member of the local orchestra “The Imperials.” In the ’70s he and some good friends started a band known as the 4 K’s. Ken is most known for his talent in playing the saxophone, however he was able to play almost any wind instrument. He sang at many weddings and funerals and in many choirs. He was blessed with a beautiful voice. Later in life he and Merna often volunteered to entertain with friends at senior facilities throughout southern Alberta.

Along with his musical skills Ken participated in many local theatre productions and worked as an extra in several major movie productions.

Ken had a great sense of humor and had a joke for any occasion. He was a good story teller. He believed that you should never let the facts get in the way of a good story.

Ken was a supporter and volunteer for many community activities in Fort Macleod. Many knew him as the “Town Crier” for the annual Santa Claus parade. He participated as town crier for 34 years. Ken thoroughly enjoyed filling this role and making new friends along the way. Ken loved being a part of the Fort Macleod community. He was proud to be from Fort Macleod.

Ken loved his family no matter what, and was eager to sacrifice for them whenever the need arose. He will be truly missed by his family and loved ones.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 643 20th St., Fort Macleod, with Bishop David Orr officiating.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.