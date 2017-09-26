Head-Smashed-In Buffalo jump hosts Alberta Culture Days event

Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump and other historic sites and museums will host Alberta Culture Days events this week.

Alberta Culture Days runs from Friday, Sept. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 1.

Admission is free during Alberta Culture Days.

“Alberta Culture Days is our largest celebration of arts, heritage, culture and community,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda said. “For the past 10 years, Albertans have come together to share what culture means to them through family friendly, fun and inspiring events and I encourage everyone to join the party at the end of September to experience the joy of Alberta Culture Days.”

Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump west of Fort Macleod will have free interpretive tours and demonstrations by First Nations artists.

The Living Off the Land artifact program, which includes story-telling, will be part of Alberta Culture Days at Head-Smashed-In.

On Saturday, Sept. 30 artist Philip Crying Head of the Blood Tribe will demonstrate working with buffalo and other types of hides.

Along with his display, Crying Head will construct a drum, sharing stories as he does, and then use the completed drum for songs that he will sing.

Blackfoot crafters will also display their work on Saturday

Guests can also sample buffalo-themed culinary treats.