Hellqvist, Theodore Roy (Ted)

Theodore Roy (Ted) Hellqvist died of cancer on Friday, Sept. 8 in the Peter Lougheed Hospital in Calgary.

Ted is survived by his children Johann and Lida. He was predeceased by his wives Lynn (Stiles) Hellqvist and Alice (Burch) Hellqvist and by his parents Ernst and Marjorie (Pinsent) Hellqvist.

Ted was born and raised in Edmonton and was educated at the University of Alberta. As a young man, he went to the Northwest Territories where he worked as both a fur trader and a teacher. He returned to Edmonton and worked for many years for the City of Edmonton, Parks and Recreation.

After marrying Lynn in 1981, he moved to Grande Prairie where he was intensely involved with his growing family and in community service. He worked for the City of Grande Prairie as a water treatment technician.

In 2002, Ted moved to Sparwood, B.C. and worked for the RCR Ski Resort in Fernie. He met and married Alice in 2006. Following their marriage, they lived both in her Michigan home and in Fort Macleod. Following her death, Ted returned to Canada and lived at Fort Macleod.

Throughout his whole life Ted was a lover of the outdoors — skiing, hiking, canoeing, camping, and kayaking — from his childhood summers at the family cabin at Skeleton Lake to his later years enjoying the eastern slopes of the Rockies. He was a dedicated and experimental photographer and a carver in bark and wood. His wide circle of friends and family have always appreciated his humour and his clever word plays. His unique intelligence, his kindness, and his commitment to social justice will be missed.

A memorial service will be held at the Church of the Nazarene at Fourth Street and 49th Avenue West in Claresholm at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

In lieu of flowers, Johann and Lida would invite you to donate to the Junior Forest Wardens (www.jfwa.ca).