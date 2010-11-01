Helm, Lara

It is with great sadness that the family of Lara Helm of Stony Plain announces her sudden passing at the age of 48 years.

Lara is survived by her loving husband and best friend of nearly 30 years Mike; her son Liam; her three brothers, Jim Van Wyck, Jeff Van Wyck, and Luc Jeffers and their families; her uncle Gale Dyer; uncle Douglas Dyer; and families as well as numerous other relatives and friends in Canada and the United States.

Lara was predeceased by her parents George and Faye Van Wyck and her brother Dan Van Wyck.

Lara was born in 1968 and raised in the Fort Macleod area and finished her high school education in Calgary.

Following her marriage to Mike in Calgary in 1987, they spent 16 years in Fort McMurray and have been in Stony Plain for the last 14 years.

In keeping with Lara’s request, no formal funeral service will be held.

If friends desire, memorial tributes may be made to the Edmonton Salvation Army, 9618 101A Ave., Edmonton, T5H 0C7.

Parkland Funeral Services, Stony Plain, in care of arrangements. Phone 780-963-2520.