Henrie, Louise Walton

The family of Dan and Louise Henrie are saddened to announce the passing of our mother, Louise Walton Henrie, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at her residence in the CrestView Manner in Creston, B.C. She was in her 93rd year.

She is survived by three sisters, one brother, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law. She has seven children, 37 grandchildren, 139 great grandchildren and 19 great great grandchildren.

The funeral will be held in Creston, B.C. in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday, May 12, 2017, with a viewing at 10 a.m., the funeral following at 11 a.m.

An additional viewing will be held the following day, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in the South Hill Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cardston from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, the burial to follow in the Taylorville Cemetery.