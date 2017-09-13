Heritage Acres to host annual fall fair

It will be a scene right out of the history books Saturday, Sept. 16 at Heritage Acres Farm Museum.

Heritage Acres will host its sixth annual fall fair and bench show.

The event at the museum west of Fort Macleod near the Oldman dam is modelled after the fall fair and bench shows that were an annual highlight of community life in small towns.

The fall fair and bench show are modelled on fairs 100 years ago in Pincher Creek and Fort Macleod.

Heritage Acres is dedicated to preserving farming heritage, and its volunteers are also committed to bringing history to life for younger generations.

The fall fairs and bench shows were always popular community events that gave people a chance to exhibit their favourite creations.

The fall fairs and bench shows also brought the entire community together for fun and fellowship — something Heritage Acres also wants to recreate.

Area residents in 2017 can enter their creations for judging in a variety of categories including cooking, canning, vegetables, sewing and needlework, quilting, farming, pets and poultry.

Bench show exhibits will be accepted from 8-10 a.m., with the bench show opening to the public at 12 noon.

A pancake breakfast will run from 8-10 a.m.

An old-time threshing bee will take place in the demonstration fields on the west end of the museum site.

Demonstrations of old-fashioned butter churning and ice cream-making will take place at Heritage Acres.

People will be able to test their aim in a turkey shoot.

Children can take part in a variety of activies throughout the day.

A harvest market will be set up at the museum and run throughout the day.

The Southern Alberta Working Herding Dog Association will host an old-time barn hunt. Dogs will be given the scent and then hunt out a target in a small arena.

There will be food concessions open throughout the day.

For information, visit www.heritageacres.org or phone 403-627-2092.