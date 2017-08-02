There is extra reason to celebrate this year at Heritage Acres’ annual show Aug. 4-6.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the opening of Heritage Acres, and it’s also the 150th anniversary of confederation.

“I’ve found that people of all ages enjoy it,” Heritage Acres executive director Mark Barber said of the annual show. “There is something for everybody.”

“The older generation when they come out here, a lot of the stuff reminds them of home, but the younger generations love to run around and look at all this stuff.”

On top of the anniversaries, Heritage Acres is holding the grand opening of the historic dairy barn moved cross-country to the site from Pincher Creek in 2014.

Boss Zoeteman in 1938 built the original barn with its gothic arched roof as a dairy barn and in 1942 added another section. Zoeteman operated a local dairy business until 1959.

The Vogelaar family bought the dairy operation in 1959 and continued its operation until it closed in 1972.

Lloyd Sproule, who bought the T-shaped barn in 2012, donated it to Heritage Acres.

For the 10-kilometre move to Heritage Acres, the barn was split into two sections of about 36 ft. by 105 ft. and loaded onto separate trucks to be moved at the same time.

The barns were moved slowly from the edge of Pincher Creek to Heritage Acres by Holmes Building Movers.

Barber said restoring the barn and getting it ready for the grand opening has taken up considerable volunteer and cash resources.

“That’s the center of our while presentation this year,” Barber said of the grand opening.

Foothills MP John Barlow and other dignitaries will attend the grand opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5.

Heritage Acres this year is paying tribute to International Harvester machinery.

Members of Chapter 38 International Harvester Club will be on hand to display old-time equipment.

“They will bring a lot of neat equipment that we wouldn’t necessarily see,” Barber said.

There is plenty to get excited about over the three days of the annual show at Heritage Acres.

There is a parade of old-time farm equipment, a tractor pull, stationary engine display and a barn hunt dog demonstration.

The weekend includes a pancake breakfast on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

One of the highlights is the field demonstration that features old-time swathing, threshing, ploughing, raking, binding and grain elevator demonstrations.

Barber said people of all ages enjoy watching the old-time equipment in action.

Guests also enjoy an old-time sawmill demonstration, non-denominational church service and a roast beef supper followed by entertainment on Saturday night.

For children, there are pedal tractors to ride, a straw tractor to play on and nail-pounding and rope-making activities.

People can also ride on horse-drawn vehicles, visit the model train displays and shop at Heritage Station or the Country Store.

There is music throughout the weekend with performances by Chris Davis, Tim Robertson and Bud Stewart, Rocky Mountain Fiddlers, Kevin Fitzpatrick, the Schoening family, Meg Mawhinney, Doug Rawling, The Carraganas, Mac Hicken, Jim Pearce, Noel Burles and Vicki, Michael Cousineau, Alexander Morgan and the Rink Ranch Gang.

Following is the schedule:

Friday, Aug. 4

3:15 p.m. — Stationary engine demonstration.

4:30 p.m. — Tractor pull.

5:30 p.m. — Barn hunt dog demonstration.

Saturday, Aug. 5

7:30-9 a.m. — Pancake breakfast.

9 a.m. — Field demonstrations.

9 a.m. — Heritage Mall opens.

10:30 a.m. – Barn hunt dog demonstration.

11:30 a.m. — Grand opening of the dairy barn.

1 p.m. — Sawmill demonstration.

2:30 p.m. — Parade of Power.

4 p.m. — Tractor pull.

5:30 p.m. — Roast beef supper.

8-10 p.m. — Live entertainment.

Sunday, Aug. 6

7:30-9 a.m. — Pancake breakfast.

9 a.m. — Church service.

10 a.m. — Field demonstrations.

2:30 p.m. — Parade of Power.

4 p.m. — Tractor pull.