Cindy Holtz, beloved wife of Blaine Holtz, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, at the age of 54 years.

Besides her loving husband Blaine, Cindy is survived by her loving children, Christopher (Jill) Holtz, Candice (John) Vanee, and Brad (Lashae) Holtz.

Cindy was a proud Nani to grandchildren, Gavin, Cayden, Grayson and baby Jace, Brooklynn and Cohen, and Charli and Ewen.

Cindy is also survived by her mother Josephine Feragotti; mother-in-law Sharon (Alfred) Holtz; siblings, Brian (Cheryl) Feragotti and Cheryl Carr; in-laws Dale (Darlene) Holtz, Wes (Nona) Holtz and Vern (Lynn) Holtz; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Cindy was predeceased by her father Joseph Feragotti, father-in-law Melvin Holtz and brother-in-law Bill Carr.

Cindy was born in Fernie, B.C. in 1963 to Joseph and Josephine Feragotti. Cindy grew up in Sparwood, B.C. and moved to Fort Macleod in 1981 where she married Blaine in 1983 and began their family.

Cindy worked for Alberta Health Services in Fort Macleod as a health care aide for 31 years and took pride in her job every day. Cindy enjoyed being a wife, mother and Nani to her grandchildren, camping, gardening, reading, decorating for any holiday especially Christmas and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Cindy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Trinity United Church, 220 20th St. Fort Macleod, with Rev. Eras Van Zyl officiating

Flowers are gratefully declined. Those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Claresholm Hospital – Palliative Care Unit. P.O. Box 610 Claresholm, T0L 0T0.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.