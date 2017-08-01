James Robert (Bob) Furman, beloved husband of Charlene Furman, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Fort Macleod Extendicare at the age of 69 years.

Besides his loving wife, Charlene, Bob is survived by his two children Joey (Erin) and Nicole (Jacob Friel). Bob is also survived by his four grandchildren, Dustin and Kayla Furman, and Gavin and Genevieve Furman Friel; his mother Margaret Furman; and his sisters Jerry Chapman and Jean Hayes.

Bob was born in Fort Macleod in 1947 to Margaret and Jim Furman. Bob worked for the government in various departments, including Bridge Branch, Highways — Road Maintenance and Alberta Environment — Irrigation. Bob was a Foreman II and his main interests were controlling the water flow from the Old Man dam to the irrigation canals and maintenance of the canals. Bob retired in 2002 after 31 years with the government.

Bob enjoyed stock car racing, motorbikes, fishing and boating. His biggest passion was for our veterans. Bob was a life member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 46 in which he held many executive positions.

Bob maintained the lawns at the cenotaph and the Legion fields of honour at the cemetery for many years. Bob made his rounds every day, sometimes with his dog Jaz, checking the grass and doing maintenance on posts, flag poles, etc.

Bob’s health declined and he has resided in Extendicare since October 2016. He enjoyed all the visits from his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.

Bob will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service was celebrated at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 2613 Third Ave., Fort Macleod, with Rev. Angelo De Costa presiding.

Memorial donations may be made in Bob’s memory to either the Royal Canadian Legion Fort Macleod Branch Poppy Fund, P.O. Box 697, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0 or to the Alzheimer Society of Alberta, 40, 1202 Second Ave. S., Lethbridge, T1J 0E3.

