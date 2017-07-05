A hard-working Grade 12 student was F.P. Walshe school’s 2017 nominee for the annual Dr. Lloyd Cavers Student Leadership Scholarship.

Jessica Mai joined student leaders from high schools across Livingstone Range School Division as finalists for the prestigious award.

F.P. Walshe school principal Sterling Paiha said Jessica was a deserving nominee.

“Although I have only known Jessica for a year, I have found her to be a student of uncommon ability and character,” Paiha wrote in his nomination letter. “I feel that she is very deserving.”

The Cavers scholarship recognizes students for leadership, citizenship, service, academics and extracurricular involvement at school.

The scholarship nominees were recognized at a dinner last month at F.P. Walshe school.

Paiha took over from Bill Forster this year as principal of F.P. Walshe school, and said Jessica made an instant impression on him.

“Jessica was one of the first students to introduce herself to me when I became principal of F.P. Walshe school,” Paiha noted. “Since then she has taken the time to chat and interact with me in a friendly and considerate manner.”

“Jessica is a bright, fun loving and engaging person who is liked and respected by students and staff alike.”

Paiha is impressed by the Grade 12 student’s work ethic as she works hard in school and earns high marks.

The principal noted that Jessica maintains strong academic standing despite a busy life outside of school.

“Her family immigrated to Canada from China and owns a local restaurant,” Paiha said, referring to the Silver Grill. “Jessica is very dedicated to working there in support of her family. She spends practically every waking hour at this.”

Paiha noted that Jessica was a key member of F.P. Walshe school’s student leadership committee.

“Though many high school students have decreased their involvement on this committee as the year has progressed, Jessica has been a constant,” Paiha noted. “This speaks to her dedication and personal character.”

The nomination stated that Jessica demonstrated a strong desire to see the student body work together to creating a welcoming environment.

Jessica showed respect for both staff and students, served as a role model and took on leadership roles while encouraging other students to get involved.

Jessica’s extracurricular involvement included track and field, cross country and badminton.

“I am confident in recommending Jessica for this scholarship,” Paiha noted.

The scholarship was introduced upon the retirement of Lloyd Cavers, Livingstone Range superintendent from 1996-2000.

One student from each of the six high schools within the school division is nominated with the winner receiving a $1,000 cheque along with a plaque that will be displayed at the school, while the other five nominees each receive $200.

The other 2017 nominees were Meagan Lahoda of Crowsnest Consolidated; Erinn McRae of J.T. Foster school in Nanton; Kristina Johnson of Willow Creek Composite in Claresholm; Ryan Plante of Matthew Halton school in Pincher Creek and Brady Douglas of Livingstone school in Lundbreck.

Erinn McRae received the $1,000 scholarship.