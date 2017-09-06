Join Citizens On Patrol in Fort Macleod

A group of ordinary citizens has been helping keep Fort Macleod safe from crime for 15 years, but they need some help.

Declining membership has Citizens On Patrol conducting just two patrols per week, rather than every night as happened when membership was strong.

Citizens On Patrol is a non-profit society whose volunteers patrol on a regular basis in the business, residential and recreational areas in Fort Macleod and the surrounding area.

This includes Highway 2 and Secondary Highway 811 between Fort Macleod and Granum, John Zoeteman Park, Fort Macleod Golf Club, Fort Macleod Airport, River Valley Wilderness Park, the Girl Guide camp, the industrial area, the Oldman River campground and local schools.

At present Citizens On Patrol has just 20 volunteers who conduct patrols on hours of their choice.

The volunteers use Citizens On Patrol’s vehicle, along with a cell phone and police scanner, to make their patrols of main roads and back alleys.

Volunteers check doors on local businesses and schools, back alley ways and all residential areas.

When the volunteers spot suspicious activity, they call the RCMP.

The nights are sometimes uneventful, and other times they are busy.

Citizens On Patrol relies on donations from businesses and individuals to fund its operations.

Citizens On Patrol wants to attract some new members to lighten the burden on its present volunteers.

Volunteers are asked to commit to patrolling one night a month, and to attend one meeting a month.

Four nights of training are provided on Citizens On Patrol routes and procedures.

Volunteers must agree to a criminal background check and are asked to sign a confidentiality agreement.

If you would like more information or would like to join Citizens On Patrol e-mail citizensonpatrolfortmacleod@yahoo.com, or visit the Facebook page.