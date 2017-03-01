Josephine (Jo) Ruth Marose was born July 4, 1947 in Mission, B.C. to Henry and Susana Nickel, and passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017.

When Jo was three they moved to Taber where she lived until the age of 17, at which time she met her first husband Jerry Boyko. They lived all over B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan. They had four beautiful daughters Jo Ann (Norm), Jean (Derek), Jeraldine (Doug) and Janice (Del) before they divorced.

Jo’s first true love was Blake Harris whom she lived with for 22 months before he passed away in her arms.

In 1981 Jo met her second love, Richard Marose. They were married Aug 2, 1986. They lived in Nobleford and then Fort Macleod where they raised their blended family of her four daughters and Richard’s children Tina, Natasha (Kim) and Lonnie (Tracy). Richard and Jo shared a deep love for one another and were like one. They were married for 31 years before he passed away in 2015.

Jo was the type who did not believe in hating the ex-wife and had Richard’s ex-wife live with them for a short time.

Jo had many jobs over the years, some of which were owning a taxi company, running a boarding house, secretary, selling cookware and vacuums, waitress, tutor, working at a petting zoo and cleaning Fort Macleod’s Main Street, just to name a few. But the job she loved the most was being a mother to all her children.

Jo loved writing poetry, canning, baking, cooking, gardening and spending time camping and fishing with her friends and family. She had a great love for animals and found homes for over 100 cats and countless dogs. She had three wonderful dogs in her life that loved her beyond compare. Her favourite cat was Scrouge. The last few years she missed having her animals around.

Jo was predeceased by her father, mother and husband. She is survived by her sister Joyce (Otto); four daughters; three stepchildren; her grandchildren Christine, Jamie, Jennifer, Robyn, Cindy, Colin, Justin, Michael, Cory, Ocean, Mackenzie, River, Drake, Skye, Colten, Jade, David, Ryan, Colby, Jeremiah, Kimberly and Starleen; as well as many great grandchildren.

A celebration of Jo’s life will be held on Saturday March 18, 2017, from 1-5 p.m. at the Trinity United Church Hall (220 – 20th St., Fort Macleod.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lung Association (P.0. Box 4700 Stn South, Edmonton, T6E 9Z9, or the Fort Macleod Handibus Society, P.O. Box 881, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-553-3772 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.