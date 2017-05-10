Lineup set for Fort Macleod’s Got Talent

The talent is in place.

Now all organizers of the inaugural Fort Macleod’s Got Talent show need are two large audiences on Saturday, May 13.

“There is of course some nervousness mixed with excitement from the competitors I’ve spoken with,” said Ashley Nelson of the Fort Macleod Community Initiatives Association, which is organizing the event. “They’ve been working hard practicing their performances and can’t wait to share it with the community.”

“Everything is falling into place quite nicely for the event.”

Fort Macleod’s Got Talent, which is modelled after the television show America’s Got Talent, is a fund-raiser for the new gymnasium at W.A. Day school.

Participants will perform before a panel of celebrity judges for the chance to win cash prizes. The group got a boost with an anonymous $1,500 donation to cover the prizes.

The celebrity judges are Juno Award nominee John Wort Hannam, singer Lesley Schatz and singer Trevor Panzcak and Carole Roberts, who served five years as executive director of the Lethbridge Kiwanis Festival.

Audience members can also vote for their favourite performers through the app VoxVote that can be downloaded prior to the shows.

The youngest performers will take the stage in a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday at W.A. Day school.

Competing in the seven years and under category are singers Haley-Ann Angers, Alberta Petalio, Adalyn Nelson and Kaitlyn Deranger as well as the ballet duet of Peyton Gray and Kinsley Herweyer.

In the eight to 10 years category performers are singers Avery Rippin and Zuri Fox, pianist and singer Reagan Gurney, Blackfoot dancers Tacy Rabbit and Jewel Provost, and Daniel Darenger performing a solo on bass guitar.

Rounding out the lineup for the matinee in the 11-13 years category are solo singers Sarah Beebe and Esther Bond; Glasha Weasel Fat singing with accompaniment on guitar by Rheanna Asuchak; Lasarah Black Rabbit singing a hand drum song; Ralna Pard singing and playing ukulele; fiddler Jessica Robertson; Cheyenne Orr singing and playing piano; Alexa Loyst singing and playing guitar; Lydia and Zoe Nelson in a musical theatre duet; and Kacee Larson and Jamae Boot dancing.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the winner in each of the categories.

The evening performance, which features competitors in the two oldest age groups, begins at 6 p.m. at W.A. Day school.

The 14-17 years category features Abygail Wolff performing a slam poem; Cody Hagen singing; Maddie and McKinley Orr clogging with their group from Rocky Mountain Cloggers; Annie Williams doing a tap solo; Hannah Poffenroth singing; and the lyrical dance group of Avery Many Grey Horses, Laramie Brisebois, Brenda Williams, Jessica Quinn and Tristan Grier.

The adult category features solo singers Brayden Van Driesten, Vic Burton, Bob Kinney and Genesis Ventenilla; Dusty Litchfield singing and playing guitar; Taylor Atwood on the marimba; Susan Wilde singing and playing piano; Cathie Harris playing violin; Brian Nelson singing in a male family quintet; and Sandra Lamouche hoop dancing.

The winner of the 14-17 years category will receive a $250 cash prize, and the winner in the 18 years and over category will receive $500.

In addition to the performances on stage, Fort Macleod’s Got Talent features an artistic component.

Works of art are being sold by auction on the Fort Macleod’s Got Talent event page on Facebook and live at the Saturday evening performance.