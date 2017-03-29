Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier named to ‘united right’ discussion group

Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier was named Friday part of a unity discussion group for the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties.

The group has been tasked by Wildrose leader Brian Jean and PC leader Jason Kenney to develop a framework that respects the principles and views of grassroots members from both parties.

“I am thrilled with the candidates selected and know they are committed to working towards an agreement that can receive support from grassroots members of both parties,” Jean said in a news release.

Any unity framework agreement that results from the discussion group would need to be ratified and approved by the membership of both parties.

The group has been asked to report within a four to six week timeline.

“We are committed to ensuring the members will have the final say and will remain in the driver’s seat,” Jean said. “In the meantime, our consultations with members, supporters and Albertans on creating a single and united conservative party will not stop.”

Other Wildrose members of the discussion group are Wildrose treasurer James Cole, lawyer Arthur Hamilton, Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA Jason Nixon, Wildrose fund-raising vice-chairman Brandon Swertz.

“I am confident that our discussion team will carry out the will of our members and engage in respectful dialogue with the selected members for the PC Alberta discussion group,” Jean said.

Representing the Progressive Conservative Party are Calgary Chamber of Commerce director of policy and government relations Zoe Addington, chartered accountant Bridget Hennigar, Calgary Hays MLA Ric McIver, and lawyers Devinder Purewal and Tyler Shandro.

“I am delighted that these accomplished Albertans from diverse backgrounds have agreed to represent the (party) in the forthcoming unity discussions,” Kenney said. “In asking these individuals to sit on the discussion group, I was looking for a team with a unique combination of skills and backgrounds: legal, policy, financial, and political.”

“I believe they represent the broad mainstream tradition of Alberta Progressive Conservatives, and I know they are committed to the goal of re-uniting free-enterprise Albertans into one big, diverse coalition that can defeat the NDP and get our province back on track.”