Livingstone-Macleod Progressive Conservatives choose leadership delegates

The Livingstone-Macleod Progressive Conservative constituency association has chosen its 15 delegates to choose a new party leader.

The association held a meeting Jan. 20 at the Claresholm Community Centre, where everyone who let their name stand to be selected a delegate, had an opportunity to speak for 30 seconds before members cast their ballots.

Some candidates declared who they would be supporting, while others did not.

The four candidates seeking the leadership of the Progressive Conservative Party of Alberta were Jason Kenney, Stephen Khan, Byron Nelson and Richard Starke.

Last week, Khan dropped out of the leadership race, leaving three candidates.

The delegates elected by the membership of Livingstone-Macleod were:

Youth board position — Lani Waters.

Youth at large — Justin den Toom; and David Van Hierden.

Board delegates — Conrad Van Hierden, Bill Love, Laurie Berger and Debra Janzen.

Delegates at large — Mark Barber, Brent Feyter, Duane Kelly, Larry Sears, Callum Sears, Cory Morgan, Marvin VandenHoek and Kris Larson.

Alternate delegates — Joe Pollock, Elaine Pollock, Arie Muilwijk, Brita Berger and Talia Berger.

The leadership convention takes place in Calgary on March 17.