Marsh, Lawrence Charles

Lawrence Charles Marsh of Pincher Creek, beloved husband of Diane Marsh, passed away after a courageous battle with a rare blood disease and cancer on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at the age of 66 years.

Larry was born and raised in Vulcan and moved to Fort Macleod in 1967. Larry and Diane were married in 1970 and spent the majority of their time together in Fort Macleod.

They retired and moved to an acreage south of Pincher Creek in 2012.

Dad loved the outdoors enjoying hunting, fishing and camping. Dad trucked for various southern Alberta trucking companies as well as numerous jobs in the construction industry. He loved gardening and tending to his bees with his sons. Dad had an extraordinary love of animals which he passed to his children.

Family was very important to Dad and he loved to spend time with his wife, kids, grandkids and great grandkids and if they weren’t around his Xbox was second. Dad was adopted by Lucy Day Chief and family and was very active in the native culture including sweat lodges, healing lodges, making ceremonial pipes and rattles.

Besides his loving wife Diane, Larry is survived by his daughters Connie (Roger) Cornell and Cassandra (Walter) VanEe; his sons Troy (Karen) Marsh and Shane (Karie) Marsh. He was Papa to 14 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great grandchildren on back order. Larry is also survived by his brother Keith (Barb) Marsh as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

Larry was predeceased by his parents Albert and Sarah Marsh; brother Duncan Grant; sister Linda Train and granddaughter Whitley VanEe; as well as several family members, cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

No service will be held at Papa’s request. Flowers are gratefully declined.

Those who wish, memorial donations may be made to any Humane Society.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Eden’s Funeral Home. Phone 403-627-3131 or visit www.edensfuneralhome.com.