Materi, Dale John

Dale John Materi passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at the age of 67.

Dale is survived by his children Jody (Tania), Jeremy (Darryl) Deck, Joslyn (Trevor) Urban, Jon (Shawna); eight grandchildren; three sisters, Valeria Salonen, Bernadette McNab and Annette Materi (Wade Carruthers); and numerous friends, nieces and nephews.

Dale was predeceased by his parents, Balzer and Katherine, and brother Merv.

Dale was proud of his children and loved being with his grandchildren. He had a passion for riding and taking care of horses.

You are welcome to join the family for a memorial. This service will take place at the Fort Macleod Cemetery on Friday, April 21, 2017, at 1 p.m.