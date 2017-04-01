McKenna, Earl Edmond

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Earl Edmond McKenna C.D., formerly of Hillcrest Mines, on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Pincher Creek Health Centre. He was called to be with our Lord at the age of 86 years.

Earl was born in Lethbridge on Nov. 17, 1930 to proud parents William and Elizabeth McKenna. Along with his brothers, he was raised to have an incredible work ethic, a strong sense of duty and commitment to family. He applied these lessons to every facet of his life, especially as he proudly served his country in the 93rd Field Battery of the Royal Canadian Artillery.

Over the years, Earl lived in numerous places including Foremost, Bow Island, Fort Macleod and Boswell, B.C., before settling in the Crowsnest Pass.

Earl’s civic pride and commitment to country and community was evident through his active involvement with Cadet Services Canada, the Fort Macleod Lions, Elks and Knights of Columbus, as well as through his lifetime membership to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 19, Bellevue.

In his free time, Earl enjoyed reading, usually history books, fishing and shooting. He satisfied his adventurous side with activities such as scuba diving, and his talent as a craftsman was demonstrated in his beautiful woodworking projects and intricate model ships. Earl was also well known as a great storyteller, and his status as a “collector extraordinaire” was indisputable once you saw his amazing collections — “The Greatest Screwdriver Collection in History” to name but one!

Earl was a loyal, strong, kind man who will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Left to mourn his passing and celebrate his life is his beloved wife, Betty McKenna; his devoted sons, Brian (Darlene) McKenna, Kevin (Faye) McKenna and Darrell (Melinda) McKenna; his treasured grandchildren, Jain (Craig) McKenna, Randi (Geoff) Eseltine, Jillian (Shawn) Hoogstraten, Nikki McKenna and Jesse McKenna; his dear brother, Eugene McKenna; as well as his extended family and many friends.

Earl was predeceased by his parents, William and Elizabeth McKenna; his father-in-law, Harry Becker; his mother-in-law, Rose Becker; his grandson, Jeffree McKenna; his sister, Elizabeth; and his brothers, James, Gilbert, William “Bud”, Hughie, Neil, Roy, Ronald and Bob.

The memorial mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2017, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13126 – 21st Ave., Blairmore, with Father Ben Marino and Father Sylvano as celebrants.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations will be gratefully accepted by the Legion Poppy Fund.

Condolences may be registered at www.fantinsfuneralchapel.ca.

Fantin’s Funeral Chapel entrusted with the arrangements. Phone 403-562-8555.