Midget Maverick Jace Norlin received Fort Macleod Minor Hockey’s most prestigious award last week.

Norlin received the Clint Jordan Memorial Award on Wednesday at the awards night at the Empress Theatre.

Named for a Fort Macleod Minor Hockey player who died suddenly, the Clint Jordan Memorial Award recognizes a player who displays leadership, dedication and sportsmanship.

The award has been presented by the family of Clint Jordan since the 1990-’91 season.

The other nominees were Sam Meech of the Pee Wee Mavericks and Graeden Woodward of the Bantam team.

“This is awarded to a Fort Macleod Mavericks player who is beyond an exceptional teammate,” Minor Hockey representative Jason Austin said. “Coachable, humble and dedicated, a player who improves his team not merely by his skills but by their devotion to their team and love of the game.”

Midget Mavericks assistant coach Trevor Curran said there were a number of players on the team who fit the award criteria, making it a tough choice.

“Our nominee has shown his coaches that he understands the importance of both his defensive and offensive responsibilities,” Curran said.

Curran said Norlin worked as hard at stopping opponents from scoring as he did setting up the breakout.

Curran said Norlin showed his dedication with near-perfect attendance at both practices and games, often leaving work early and turning down extra shifts at his job.

Norlin demonstrated sportsmanship by playing all 18 of the team’s games with only 38 penalty minutes.

Norlin also had three goals and three assists during the Tier 4 Central Alberta league season.

“That is not due to lack of effort,” Curran said. “This Midget Maverick plays hard and has found a way to walk the edge of playing tough and rarely putting his team into a shorthanded position.”

Curran quoted famed football coach Vince Lombardi who said individual commitment to a group effort is what makes a team work.

“Our nominee holds himself accountable for the team’s collective performance,” Curran said. “He cares more about helping the team succeed than about his individual successes.”

“He gives 110 per cent effort and holds his teammates accountable to do the same.

Pee Wee coach Cam Burrows said Sam Meech joined the team later in the season due to injuries and quickly impressed the coaches with his willingness to do what was asked of him.

“He always did exactly what I asked of him the best that he could,” Burrows said. “Choosing for this award was hard, but Sam fit the criteria the best.”

“All he wanted to do was play hockey and be with his friends,” Burrows added. “What more could I ask from a player?”

Meech played 16 games for the Mavericks in the Central Alberta Tier 4 Pee Wee Hockey League, recording seven assists and 32 penalty minutes.

Graeden Woodward was a late addition to the Bantam Mavericks as the team scrambled to find enough players to ice a team.

“Our nominee was one of the last players to join our team,” Bantam coach Ken Creighton said. “He came in and really made an impact.”

The Bantam coaches immediately noticed Woodward’s speed, skill and “deadly” wrist shot.

“His work ethic and competitive drive was infectious to his teammates,” Creighton said. “It brought out the best in his teammates.”

Woodward led the Mavericks in scoring during the Central Alberta Tier 3 Bantam Hockey League season, racking up 36 points on 18 goals and 18 assists in 16 games while accumulating 25 penalty minutes.

“His unrivaled drive on the ice was something that would even make the fans stand up and take notice,” Creighton said. “He made a real big difference on and off the ice.”

Creighton said Woodward had a great attitude and was easy-going and a pleasure to coach.