Mobile mammography service to visit Brocket

Staff Writer, MACLEOD GAZETTE | Posted on March 14 2017

Women aged 50 to 74 years — the group most at risk of developing breast cancer — will have access to mammography services when Alberta Health Services’ Screen Test program arrives in Brocket this month.
A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed March 15-17 at Aakom-Kiyii Health Services, 1860 15 Ave., on the east side of the building near the old health centre.
Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 403-965-3822.
Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for hundreds of women in rural Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.
A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer.
Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.
Visit www.screeningforlife.ca/screentest for a complete listing of Screen Test mobile sites.

