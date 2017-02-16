Mobile mammography service to visit Macleod

Women aged 50 to 74 years — the group most at risk of developing breast cancer — will have local access to mammography services when Alberta Health Services’ Screen Test program arrives in Fort Macleod this month.

A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed Feb. 23-25 at the Fort Macleod Health Centre, 744 26 St. S.

Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.

Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for hundreds of women in rural Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer.

Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.

Visit www.screeningforlife.ca/screentest for a complete listing of Screen Test mobile sites.