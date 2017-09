Chris Moses, age 61, passed away at the Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton after a short battle with cancer.

Chris was the fourth son born to Gwen and Owen Moses of Fort Macleod, a brother to Bill (Penny) Moses of Calgary, Bob (Loretta) Moses of Fort Macleod, Rick (Jean) Moses of Onoway, and Scott Moses of Edmonton.

A celebration of life was held Sept. 10 at the home of Rick Moses in Onoway, Alta.