New Fort Macleod seniors’ lodge construction progressing

Construction of the new $9.15-million seniors lodge in Fort Macleod is on pace for completion at the end of the year.

The foundation is in place, framing is well under way and the one-storey building is quickly taking shape at 660 28th St., the site of the old Macleod Pioneer Lodge.

“I think it’s going to be a beautiful building,” site supervisor Adam Anderson of UPA Construction Group Ltd. said. “It’s going to compliment the community.”

Anderson said construction is not quite 50 per cent complete but is far enough along he is optimistic the end of 2017 deadline will be met.

“Winter wasn’t the best, but that was the case for a lot of construction sites,” Anderson said.

Berry Architects of Red Deer designed a one-storey building with 40 rooms, common areas, patios, spa room, kitchen and laundry.

The main entrance to the lodge is from the main resident and visitor parking lot, the entrance to which is on 28th Street.

The parking lot is intentionally framed by the lodge itself to shield it from the view of nearby homes.

From the covered entrance in the parking lot, visitors enter a common area with the administration offices, a fireplace and a sitting area.

The northwest and southeast wings each consist of 15 studio suites and five one-bedroom suites.

The studio suites are 350 sq. ft. with a kitchen, living area, space for a bed and a bathroom with a shower, toilet, closet and full-size sink with a vanity.

“The living areas are definitely a lot larger than they used to be,” Willow Creek Foundation chief administrative officer Jackie Vanee-Palmer said Friday.

Having shower facilities in each room is also a change from the old lodge, where seniors used a common bathtub.

The one-bedroom suites are 515 sq. ft. with a separate bedroom, living area, storage space, kitchen and bathroom with a shower, toilet and full-size sink with vanity.

Hallways are wide to accommodate modern wheelchairs.

Some of the suites are adjacent to outdoor patios.

The two Col. Macleod Manors are attached to the lodge, allowing those residents to take part in meals and activities.

The basement contains storage room for the facility as well as residents, along with a maintenance office, mechanical room and electrical room.

The building is air conditioned and humidified, and will be equipped with an emergency sprinkler system.

Willow Creek Foundation is considering a name change from Macleod Pioneer Lodge to something that would remove the implication the lodge serves only Fort Macleod.

The lodge also serves MD of Willow Creek and Granum residents.

New seniors lodges are also being constructed in Pincher Creek and Magrath.