Nominations sought for YWCA Women of Distinction awards

Staff Writer, MACLEOD GAZETTE | Posted on January 11 2017

Nominations for YWCA Women of Distinction Awards 2017 are open until the end of January.
YWCA Women of Distinction Awards are presented annually by YWCA Lethbridge and District to women who have distinguished themselves through their achievement as individuals or as groups, as members of their community, and as role models for other women.
Nominations close Friday, Jan. 27 and the awards will be handed out March 10 at Lethbridge Lodge.
All proceeds from the event are used to support the programs and services of YWCA Lethbridge and District.
Nomination forms are available at www.ywcalethbridge.org or at YWCA Lethbridge and District, 604 Eighth St. S., Lethbridge.

