The PCS Showstoppers take to the Empress Theatre stage this week in support of Providence Christian school at Monarch.

The PCS Showstoppers present the play Father of the Bride at 7:30p.m. Friday, March 24 at the Empress Theatre.

Proceeds from the performance will go toward construction of a gymnasium floor at Providence Christian school.

The sod was turned almost two years ago for a 9,000 sq. ft. expansion at Providence Christian school.

The $1.3-million expansion will provide the school with a gymnasium, eight new classrooms, a commercial kitchen and offices.

Since the school was opened two decades ago there has been a desire to build a gymnasium to house sports as well as educational and community events.

The school society decided in January 2015 to move ahead with the project.

The gymnasium floor is one of the final pieces of the school’s construction project.

Last year, the PCS Showstoppers performed A Day in the Java Shop, a play by Roger Cosgrove set in the long-time Fort Macleod restaurant, also in support of the school construction project.

Father of the Bride stars Bill Pas as Mr. Banks, Conny Gruninger as Mrs. Banks, Karen VanEeden-Petersman as Delilah and Mrs. Pulitzki, Richard Stoutjesdijk as Tommy Banks, Alex Huisman as Ben Banks, Miriam Decker as Kay Banks, John Van Hierden Jr. as Buckley Dunstan, Adrilynn Brobbel as Miss Bellamy, Pete and Peggy Swift, Ryan VanEeden Petersman as Buzz Taylor and Joe, Jason Rosendal as Mr. Massoula, Ian Ringelberg as Red.

Father of the Bride is directed by Connie Gruninger and her team. Ryan and Karen VanEeden-Petersman are responsible for the set and Bertel Fieret and Steven Vander Maarel are in charge of sound.

Written by Caroline Francke, Father of the Bride begins with the startling discovery by Mr. Banks that his daughter Kay is engaged to be married.

The groom is Buckley Dunstan, one of the young men Mr. Banks has seen around his house.

Buckley and Kay say they don’t want a “big” wedding — just a simple affair with a few friends.

The trouble begins as the guest list of a “few” friends continues to grow larger each day, a caterer is hired, florists are engaged and furniture movers and dress-makers take over.

The Banks household is soon caught in turmoil and mounting debt.

When Kay, in a fit of temper, calls off the wedding, everyone’s patience snaps.

But all is set right, and the wedding — despite more last-minute crises — comes off beautifully.

In the end, the father of the bride is a happy and proud man, glad that the wedding is over, but knowing too that it was worth all the money and aggravation to start his daughter off so handsomely on the road to married life.