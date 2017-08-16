Categorized | News

Pertussis immunization booster dose clinics in south zone

Staff Writer, MACLEOD GAZETTE | Posted on August 16 2017

Starting Monday, Aug. 21, Alberta Health Services will offer a booster dose of immunization that protects against pertussis, or whooping cough as it is commonly known.
The booster dose will be given to children aged 10-12 with a birth date between Sept. 1, 2004 and Aug. 21, 2007, who are living or attending school in the south zone of Alberta Health Services.
The booster dose, which is free of charge, will be available for a limited time only — by appointment — through clinics in communities across the south zone.
A pertussis outbreak is ongoing in the south zone. A review of confirmed cases has shown an increase in breakthrough illness in children aged 11 and 12 who are otherwise considered immunized for their age.
The booster dose, which is safe and effective regardless of previous immunization history, will not only protect children in this age range from pertussis illness, but will also help control further spread of the ongoing outbreak.
In 2017, 289 cases of pertussis have been confirmed in south zone, of which 247 are linked to the outbreak.
Information on routine childhood immunizations can be found at www.immunizealberta.ca.

Tags | ,

Leave a Reply

WordPress Anti Spam by WP-SpamShield

Subscribe Online

Other Stories in this Category


Photo Albums Added

Swim Meet August 2017
Swim Meet August 2017

Fort Macleod Sharks are wrapping up another successful summer swim season. Macleod Gazette editor Frank McTighe captured some images from their home meet.

19 Photos

Polls

Summer is winding down, and we're wondering what has been your favourite summer event this year.

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...