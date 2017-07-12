Piikani Nation approved for grizzly study funding

Environment and Climate Change Canada has approved the Piikani Nation for $30,390 under the Aboriginal Fund for Species at Risk.

“I am thrilled Environment and Climate Change Canada has recognized Piikani Nation’s efforts to better understand, preserve and protect western grizzly populations in the Castle wilderness area,” Foothills MP John Barlow said. “The aboriginal traditional knowledge within Piikani Nation is invaluable to understanding grizzly bear patterns and I look forward to seeing the work that will be done.”

This fund is designed to assist in the recovery of populations of species at risk on indigenous lands by partnering indigenous peoples and communities with scientists studying the species at risk.

The approved project aims to document the aboriginal traditional knowledge of the Piikani Nation to build upon the scientific research regarding grizzly bear populations that occurred in Waterton Lakes National Park and the Castle Wildlands.

Research activities will be specific to the Castle wilderness area and will target the culturally and socio-economically significant grizzly bear.

The western grizzly population has been identified as a species of special concern by the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada.