Plenty of fun planned for Canada Day in Fort Macleod and Granum

Canada Day activities are planned at both Fort Macleod and Granum to mark Canada 150.

The Lions Club starts the day’s activities with a pancake breakfast from 8-10 a.m in the parking lot next to The Macleod Gazette at the corner of Third Avenue and Main Street.

There is no charge but donations will be accepted.

Canada Day at the Fort — Museum of the North West Mounted Police starts with a bang at 9 a.m. Saturday with a cannon demonstration by the South Alberta Horse Artillery.

There is free admission to the Fort Museum all day.

The cannon demonstration is followed by historical vignettes at 9:45 a.m. and First Nations drumming and dancing at 10 a.m.

Official opening ceremonies, including the raising of the Canadian flag and the inspection of the Mounted Patrol prior to its first ride of 2017, begins at 11 a.m.

The Mounted patrol then performs its inaugural musical ride of 2017 at 11:30 a.m.

The ride is followed by a barbecue and the cutting of a Canada Day birthday cake, with the telling of folk tales.

First nations drumming and dancing return at 1 p.m., with a tour of the grave of legendary scout Jerry Potts and the original fort site starting at the same time.

Another musical ride follows at 2 p.m., with vignettes at 2:45 p.m. and a second tour of the grave of Jerry Potts and the original fort site starting at the same time.

The Canada Day celebration ends with a bang with a cannon demonstration at 3 p.m.

Throughout the day there is face-painting and a scavenger hunt to find the golden maple leaf.

Other highlights of the day at the Fort Museum include the unveiling of the historic ambulance, which has been refurbished, and a temporary exhibit of archeology from the Piikani Nation.

Granum Canada Day

Canada Day at Granum begins with a pancake breakfast at the Drop-In Centre, followed by the parade at 11 a.m.

After the parade, lunch is available at the concession, put on by the Friends of the library.

In the afternoon the Granum Museum and Old Jail will open, and there will be antique farm equipment and car displays at Granview Park.

Visitors will also view working displays from the past of saddle-making, branding, sheep shearing and a farrier.

A vendor’s market and a farmer’s market will also be open.

People can take rides on a carriage from the Remington Carriage Museum at Cardston.

There are activities for youth including sand castle building on the beach, three-legged and potato sack races, water balloon basketball, Frisbee tic-tac-toe, and water fights, and glitter tattoos.

People will cheer on the rubber ducks as they float across the pond and can enter a 50/50 draw.

A dunk tank will operate, a scrub baseball game is planned, as well as games of tug-of-war.

The afternoon will finish with the cutting of a Canada Day cake and a family magic show by Chris Cool.

The golf club’s beer gardens open at 4 p.m.

Then at dark, the grand finale will be the largest fireworks display that Granum has put on in years.