QuitCore in Fort Macleod to help people quit tobacco

QuitCore, a free Alberta Health Services tobacco-cessation program that provides tools and support to help individuals build a tobacco-free lifestyle, is coming to Fort Macleod.

QuitCore will be held on six consecutive Thursdays from 5:30-7 p.m., starting Oct. 12 at the Fort Macleod Heath Centre.

Led by trained cessation professionals, the QuitCore program teaches tobacco users how to develop a plan to quit while providing strategies to address recovery symptoms, manage stress and, ultimately, prevent relapse.

The program also connects participants with others trying to quit.

The end of each class includes an optional walk or run.

There are many health benefits to regular physical activity, including reduced risk of chronic conditions and premature death.

Evidence also shows that physical activity can help reduce nicotine cravings.

To register phone 1-866-710-7848. More information is at www.albertaquits.ca..

Tobacco is the leading preventable cause of disease, disability and premature death in Alberta, causing more than 3,000 deaths each year across the province.

Many more Albertans have tobacco-related illnesses.

Alberta Health Services offers various programs and services to help Albertans quit tobacco, including telephone and on-line support services, one-on-one counselling and group cessation programs.