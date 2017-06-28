Ranchland Hockey League adds teams in Lethbridge, Siksika

The Ranchland Hockey League has added two new franchises.

Lethbridge Lightning and Siksika will join defending champion Nanton Palominos, Fort Macleod Mustangs, Piikani Regulators and Kainai Braves in the senior hockey league.

“This is a great league with some incredible talent,” Lightning director of hockey operations Rob Zintel said. “There hasn’t been a Senior AA men’s team in Lethbridge since 2001 so we are excited to get this going.”

“There is a need for young adults to keep active and stay competitive within our community, this club fills the gap between recreational hockey and Junior level hockey for those men who have aged out of Junior but still have the drive and desire to play hockey at a competitive level.”

The Lightning will host skates for prospective players during July and August.

The Lightning will also hosting a fund-raising golf tournament Aug. 26 at Picture Butte.

The tournament has a $1,000 first place prize for the lowest scoring Texas scramble team as well as a silent auction and steak dinner.

For more information about Lethbridge Lightning contact Rob Zintel at 403-647-4103.