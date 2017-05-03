RCMP investigate theft of holiday trailer

Fort Macleod RCMP are investigating the theft of a holiday trailer last week from a storage compound.

Sometime during the evening of April 28 and the morning of April 29, someone entered Highway RV Storage on Highway 3 near Monarch.

A white 2005 Pilgrim 237RK-S travel trailer was stolen from the compound. The tow-behind trailer is 28 feet long with a pull-out and awning on the driver’s side.

Several other vehicles and trailers parked at this location were broken into and rummaged through.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.