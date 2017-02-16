Categorized | News

RCMP investigating damage to wind turbines

Staff Writer, MACLEOD GAZETTE | Posted on February 16 2017

Fort Macleod RCMP are investigating damage at a TransAlta wind turbine site near Highway 810 and Township Road 74.
Police were informed Feb. 9 of damage from gunshots to a wind turbine owned and operated by TransAlta.
Police believe the damage happened just after 6 p.m. on Feb. 8, when an alarm at the main station was tripped.
“Upon attending the site TransAlta employees discovered several bullet holes in one of the transformers for the wind turbines,” Const. Zach Stonley said in a news release. “It appears the shots were fired from a distance, possibly the nearby roadway.”
Stonley said there was extensive damage to the transformer and shut down several wind turbines.
Anyone who has information or who saw a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Highway 810 and Township 74 is asked to call the RCMP at 403-553-7200.
Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tags | ,

Leave a Reply

WordPress Anti Spam by WP-SpamShield

Subscribe Online

Other Stories in this Category


Alzheimer Society

Welcome to Asantcafe.ca, a gathering place for people with dementia and their care partners. To learn more about this topic, join Alberta's online community at ASANTCafe

Photo Albums Added

Curling January 2017
Curling January 2017

Macleod Gazette editor Frank McTighe captured some of the action at the Fort Macleod Curling Club's mixed bonspiel on Jan. 7.

24 Photos

Junior Bonspiel Jan 2017
Junior Bonspiel Jan 2017

Fort Macleod Curling Club held its junior bonspiel Jan. 13-14. Macleod Gazette editor Frank McTighe captured some of the action.

20 Photos

Polls

Should off-highway vehicles such as quads and snowmobiles be allowed in the new provincial Castle parks?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...