RCMP investigating damage to wind turbines

Fort Macleod RCMP are investigating damage at a TransAlta wind turbine site near Highway 810 and Township Road 74.

Police were informed Feb. 9 of damage from gunshots to a wind turbine owned and operated by TransAlta.

Police believe the damage happened just after 6 p.m. on Feb. 8, when an alarm at the main station was tripped.

“Upon attending the site TransAlta employees discovered several bullet holes in one of the transformers for the wind turbines,” Const. Zach Stonley said in a news release. “It appears the shots were fired from a distance, possibly the nearby roadway.”

Stonley said there was extensive damage to the transformer and shut down several wind turbines.

Anyone who has information or who saw a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. Wednesday at Highway 810 and Township 74 is asked to call the RCMP at 403-553-7200.

Information can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.