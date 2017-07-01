Red Young Man, Chris (Bunam) 

We are sadly announcing the sudden passing on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, of Chris (Bunam) Red Young Man born Oct. 8, 1970.

Chris is survived by his parents Doreen Red Young Man and Stan Pard; brothers Wesley (Debbie) Red Young Man and David Red Young Man; sister Angeleen Red Young Man (Bradly Yellow Horn); daughter Chrissy Sharp Adze and granddaughter Sophie; wife and best friend

Dennise North Peigan; son Seth North Peigan; stepsons Malcom, Hartwell and Adrian North Peigan.

Chris was predeceased by grandparents Billy and Louise Red Young Man; sister Shanna Red Young Man; his father Chris One Runner; Aunty Evangeline Red Young Man; Uncle Kirk; Uncle Robert; and cousin Aaron Red Young Man.

Chris is survived by numerous friends including Trevor, Orlando, Linda Robinson, Patrick Jenkins, Tracey Bishop, Tria Bishop, Edith Mallone, Robby Taylor, Serena Smith, Luke from the Heritage Motel and many more.

Chris has many cousins, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He loved art, music (AC/DC), firefighting, landscaping, telling stories and making everyone laugh.

A wake will be held in Brocket at Chris’ parents’ residence on Wednesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 13.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Brocket Anglican Church with Rev. Sydney Black officiating.