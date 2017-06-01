Robson, James Harvey

It is with a sense of peace that, after a lengthy illness, the family of Jim Robson shares his passing on Tuesday, June 6, 2017.

James Harvey Robson was born in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 12, 1944. At the age of three, his family and he moved to Chilliwack, B.C. where he grew up.

Karen and Jim met shortly after high school, and Jim moved to Regina, Sask. to join the RCMP. Shortly after receiving his first posting in Drumheller, Jim and Karen were married on March 15, 1967. Carrie was born to the young couple while in Drumheller.

Jim’s next posting took them to Cochrane in 1973. The family welcomed Christa and then Danielle while in Cochrane.

The Robsons moved to High Prairie in 1978, and then in 1981, Jim took a promotion and a new posting in Swan Hills.

On June 29, 1984 the Robson family moved to Fort Macleod where the family laid down roots and watched all three daughters grow, and graduate in the area.

Jim retired from the RCMP after almost 33 years in 1999. For a quiet man, he was one who touched many as a respected police officer, avid curler, and fisherman.

Above all, his “girls” and family meant everything to Jim. He took great pride and joy in his grandchildren, and loved to take part in their lives. He leaves behind a great legacy to his family, and he will be missed.

Jim is survived by his wife Karen; his daughters Carrie (Darren) Will, Christa (Sean) Gallup and Danielle Robson; his grandchildren Jaquelyn O’Sullivan, Bethany Gallup, Bryce Gallup, Connor Will, Amanda Will and Brady Will; his brothers Ralph (Yvette) Robson and Ken (Janet) Robson; his mother-in-law Zena Crack; brothers-in-law David (Mara-Lee) Crack, Peter (Tracey) Crack and Jim (Marielle) Crack; and many nieces and nephews who were dear to his heart.

Jim was predeceased by his father Robbie Robson; his mother Inez Robson; his stepmom Margaret Robson; and his father-in-law Ted Crack.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 1 p.m. at Eden’s Funeral Home in Fort Macleod, followed by a reception at the United Church Hall.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to the Fort Macleod Community Support Beds, P.O. Box 520, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0 or Fort Macleod Handibus Society, P.O. Box 881, Fort Macleod, T0L 0Z0.