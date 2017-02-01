Rose, Richard Allen

Richard Allen Rose, born Dec. 1, 1956, passed away peacefully at home near Caroline on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at the age of 59 years.

Richard was predeceased by his parents Robert and Agnes Rose and sister Carol Creemer.

While living in Fort Macleod, Richard participated in the “Musical Ride” at the Fort Museum.

Richard was born in Claresholm on Dec. 1, 1956, and for the past 15 years lived in Innisfail and Caroline.

Richard is survived by brother George (Donna); sisters Barbara Sveinson and Maureen Rowen; three nephews; one niece; and numerous cousins and friends.

At Richard’s request, there will not be a funeral service.