Rosie and the Riveters coming to the Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod

The fiercely talented foursome Rosie and the Riveters is set to charm your socks off at the Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Saskatoon-based group performs original 1940s-style folk songs featuring sophisticated harmonies and a dash of wit.

The quartet’s album Good Clean Fun! garnered them national attention in 2016 when they won a Saskatchewan Arts Award for best emerging artist and picked up nominations for both a Canadian Folk Music Award (vocal group of the year) and a Western Canadian Music Award (roots duo/group of the year).

Rosie and the Riveters are Allyson Reigh, Alexis Normand, Melissa Nygren and Farideh Olsen.

Since the band’s formation in 2011, the Riveters have sold out venues across Canada, performing at summer music festivals and sharing the stage with Arlo Guthrie, Serena Ryder and Fred Penner.

CBC Radio 2 host Rich Terfry called them “one of the best live (acts) you’ll ever see.”

Rosie and the Riveters is the fifth concert in the Empress Theatre’s Center Stage Concert Series lineup for 2016-’17.

Tickets are available at www.macleodempress.com, by calling 1-800-540-9229, or at the box office on Main Street.